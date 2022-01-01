Pies in Silver Spring
Underground Pizza Silver Spring
8235 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring
|The Quattro Stagioni (Sampler Pie)
|$30.00
An edible ode to the seasons, this UPC take on an Italian classic lays out 4 styles of our pizza on one pan pie. This pie features The Woodlands, Pesto Pie, Funfetti, and Tiger King.
|The Jersey Turnpike (Tomato Pie)
|$26.00
A hybrid of a Detroit-style pizza and Jersey/Philly tomato pie, this pizza features crispy Detroit-style cheese edges with our signature red sauce in the center to make a classic tomato pie presentation. Then we top it with garlic confit, garlic chips, basil, and a sprinkle of parmesan.
