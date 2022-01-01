Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Silver Spring

Silver Spring restaurants
Silver Spring restaurants that serve pies

Underground Pizza Silver Spring

8235 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Quattro Stagioni (Sampler Pie)$30.00
An edible ode to the seasons, this UPC take on an Italian classic lays out 4 styles of our pizza on one pan pie. This pie features The Woodlands, Pesto Pie, Funfetti, and Tiger King.
The Jersey Turnpike (Tomato Pie)$26.00
A hybrid of a Detroit-style pizza and Jersey/Philly tomato pie, this pizza features crispy Detroit-style cheese edges with our signature red sauce in the center to make a classic tomato pie presentation. Then we top it with garlic confit, garlic chips, basil, and a sprinkle of parmesan.
SANDWICHES

McGinty's Public House

911 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring

Avg 3.5 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Shepherd's Pie$7.95
SP Shepherds Pie$16.00
Shepherd's Pie$14.50
Fan favorite. Ground beef, carrots, peas, gravy, mashed potato gratin, vegetables
