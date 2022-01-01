Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Silver Spring

Go
Silver Spring restaurants
Toast

Silver Spring restaurants that serve rice bowls

Pollo Central image

 

Pollo Central

13653 Connecticut Ave, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Rice Bowl$10.95
rice & beans, peppers & onions, pickled jalapenos , salsa verde.
Chicken Rice Bowl$10.95
Grilled chicken served atop rice & bean, corn pico and signature sauce.
Steak Rice Bowl$11.95
Grilled steak served atop rice & beans with pepper & onion rajas, pico de gallo, salsa verde, topped with cheese.
More about Pollo Central
Lebanese Taverna image

 

Lebanese Taverna

8535 Fenton Rd, SIlver Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Rice Bowl$11.50
Mixed Shawarma Rice Bowl$12.00
Salmon Rice Bowl$15.00
More about Lebanese Taverna
Restaurant banner

 

Milk & Cheese - College Park, GA

3731 Main Street, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Signature Stir-Fry Rice Bowls$14.00
Our Signature Bowls include succulent yellow rice, stir fried vegetables and the protein of your choice
More about Milk & Cheese - College Park, GA

Browse other tasty dishes in Silver Spring

Black Bean Burgers

Calamari

Pupusa

Cheese Pizza

Clams

Fried Zucchini

Snapper

Stew

Map

More near Silver Spring to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston