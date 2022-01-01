Rice bowls in Silver Spring
Silver Spring restaurants that serve rice bowls
Pollo Central
13653 Connecticut Ave, Silver Spring
|Carnitas Rice Bowl
|$10.95
rice & beans, peppers & onions, pickled jalapenos , salsa verde.
|Chicken Rice Bowl
|$10.95
Grilled chicken served atop rice & bean, corn pico and signature sauce.
|Steak Rice Bowl
|$11.95
Grilled steak served atop rice & beans with pepper & onion rajas, pico de gallo, salsa verde, topped with cheese.
Lebanese Taverna
8535 Fenton Rd, SIlver Spring
|Chicken Shawarma Rice Bowl
|$11.50
|Mixed Shawarma Rice Bowl
|$12.00
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$15.00