Stew in Silver Spring
Silver Spring restaurants that serve stew
McGinty's Public House
911 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring
|Fisherman Stew
|$21.00
Clams, mussels, shrimp, salmon, calamari, saffron tomato broth, foccacia bread
|Beef and Guinness Stew
|$16.00
Mushrooms ,pearl onions,Carrots, beef jus, mashed potatoes
The Angry Jerk
8223 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring
|Brown Stew Chicken A La Cart
|$9.00
|Brown Stew Chicken Lunch
|$12.00
|Brown Stew Chicken
|$14.50