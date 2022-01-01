Stew in Silver Spring

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Islands Lounge image

 

Islands Lounge

11300 Fern St, Wheaton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brown Stew Chicken$16.00
More about Islands Lounge
McGinty's Public House image

SANDWICHES

McGinty's Public House

911 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring

Avg 3.5 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Fisherman Stew$21.00
Clams, mussels, shrimp, salmon, calamari, saffron tomato broth, foccacia bread
Beef and Guinness Stew$16.00
Beef & Guinness Stew$16.00
Mushrooms ,pearl onions,Carrots, beef jus, mashed potatoes
More about McGinty's Public House
Item pic

 

The Angry Jerk

8223 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brown Stew Chicken A La Cart$9.00
Brown Stew Chicken Lunch$12.00
Brown Stew Chicken$14.50
More about The Angry Jerk
Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Hakuna Matata Grill

2405 Price Ave, Silver Springs

Avg 4.6 (496 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mchuzi Wa Mbuzi (Goat Stew)$25.00
Goat seasoned in Hakuna Matata's special spices and slowly simmered to perfection.
More about Hakuna Matata Grill

