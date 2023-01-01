Sundaes in Silver Spring
Silver Spring restaurants that serve sundaes
More about Fryer's Roadside - Fryer's Roadside
Fryer's Roadside - Fryer's Roadside
12830 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring
|Chocolate Fudge Sundae
|$5.50
Soft Serve Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Peanuts, Whipped Cream, Cherry
|Snickers Sundae
|$6.25
Soft Serve Vanilla Ice Cream, Snickers Chunks, Caramel Sauce, Chocolate Sauce, Chopped Peanuts, Whipped Cream, Cherry
|Peanut Butter Sundae
|$6.25
Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream, Chopped Reese's Cups, Chocolate Sauce, Peanut Butter Sauce, Whipped Cream, Cherry