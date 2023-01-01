Waffles in Silver Spring
More about Kaldi's Social House - Silver Spring
Kaldi's Social House - Silver Spring
918 Silver Spring Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, Silver Spring
|Buttermilk Waffles
|$14.00
Buttermilk waffles topped with seasonal fruit compote, vanilla cream, hickory syrup.
|Gluten Free Waffles
|$14.00
Gluten-free buttermilk waffles topped with seasonal fruit compote, vanilla cream, hickory syrup.
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.50
Breaded chicken (schnitzel) glazed with spiced maple syrup, your choice of buttermilk or sweet corn waffles.