Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Silver Spring

Go
Silver Spring restaurants
Toast

Silver Spring restaurants that serve waffles

Consumer pic

 

Kaldi's Social House - Silver Spring

918 Silver Spring Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buttermilk Waffles$14.00
Buttermilk waffles topped with seasonal fruit compote, vanilla cream, hickory syrup.
Gluten Free Waffles$14.00
Gluten-free buttermilk waffles topped with seasonal fruit compote, vanilla cream, hickory syrup.
Chicken & Waffles$13.50
Breaded chicken (schnitzel) glazed with spiced maple syrup, your choice of buttermilk or sweet corn waffles.
More about Kaldi's Social House - Silver Spring
Consumer pic

 

Fryer's Roadside - Fryer's Roadside

12830 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Cone$4.00
More about Fryer's Roadside - Fryer's Roadside

Browse other tasty dishes in Silver Spring

Shrimp Tacos

Bread Pudding

Cheesecake

Flan

Chocolate Cake

Collard Greens

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Silver Spring to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (418 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (428 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston