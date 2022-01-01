SILVER SPRINGS PIZZA
Come in and enjoy!
5545 E Silver Springs Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
5545 E Silver Springs Blvd.
Silver Springs FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
Sabores Latinos Restaurant and Catering
Authentic Latin American Cuisine
Blue Highway Pizza
Eat well, Live well...
Formaggio Pizza & Italian Restaurant
Delicious...As Always!