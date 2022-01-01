Silverball Subs

Go
Family Owned Sub Shop specializing in Classic NY/NJ Deli Style subs using Thumann's Meats and Cheeses, Annie's Bakery Bread and Farmers Market Produce located in Asheville NC.

SANDWICHES

347 New Leicester HWY • $$

Avg 4.8 (627 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Half$8.25
Sliced to Order Thumann's Ham, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami and Provolone. dressed Silverball Style (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, Oregano) for that classic NY/NJ deli taste. Our most popular Sub
Build Your Own Whole Sub$14.45
Choose any of our Sliced to Order Thumann's Meats and Cheeses , add any our fresh cut veggies and condiments to help us craft your perfect sub.
Turkey + Cheese Half$8.25
Sliced to order Thumann's roasted Turkey breast, layered on a local sub roll. Your choice of cheese and toppings
Chips Down East BBQ$2.75
Carolina Kettle Chips Down East Carolina BBQ Small batch made in North Carolina!
Build Your Own Half Sub$8.25
Choose any of our Sliced to Order Thumann's Meats and Cheeses , add any our fresh cut veggies and condiments to help us craft your perfect sub.
Pasta Salad$1.75
House made Mediterranean style Orzo Pasta Salad
Chips Outer Banks Sea Salt$2.75
Carolina Kettle Chips Outer Banks Sea Salt
small batch made in North Carolina!
3 Way Combo$3.65
Add chips and a Boylan's Fountain drink to a Sub to make it a 3 Way Combo
Country Club Whole$15.45
Sliced to Order Thumann's Ham, Turkey, Bacon, and Cheddar topped with fresh shredded lettuce, Tomato, Duke's Mayonnaise, Salt and Pepper
Italian Whole$14.45
Sliced to Order Thumann's Ham, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami and Provolone. dressed Silverball Style (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, Oregano) for that classic NY/NJ deli taste. Our most popular Sub
347 New Leicester HWY

Asheville NC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
