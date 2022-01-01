Silverball Subs
Family Owned Sub Shop specializing in Classic NY/NJ Deli Style subs using Thumann's Meats and Cheeses, Annie's Bakery Bread and Farmers Market Produce located in Asheville NC.
SANDWICHES
347 New Leicester HWY • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
347 New Leicester HWY
Asheville NC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Oyster House Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd
Come in and enjoy!
Sunny Point Cafe
Our hours are Tues-Sat 8:30am-8:30pm and Sun-Mon 8:30am-2:00pm. We don't take reservations at this time and parking is available on surrounding streets. We are now doing dine in but still taking orders at the host stand for breakfast and lunch. Dinner is full service with many specials made with the produce from our garden.
West Asheville Lounge and Kitchen
Come on in and enjoy!