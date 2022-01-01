Silverbird Wood Fired
Good food, good people, good times!
133 East Elm Street
Popular Items
Location
133 East Elm Street
Penn Yan NY
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Penn Yan Diner
The Penn Yan Diner is one of the few remaining establishments set in a classic 1925 American Rail Car Diner. Nestled in the historic Village of Penn Yan, the diner serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Kindred Fare
A Spirited Cookery in the heart of the Finger Lakes Wine Region serving refined American Fare, craft cocktails and cool climate wines from all over the world.
The Red Dove Tavern
The Red Dove Tavern is a cozy, unique restaurant in downtown Geneva, NY, in the heart of the beautiful Finger Lakes region.
Kelly's Irish Pub
A Wee Bit of Ireland in the Heart of the Finger Lakes