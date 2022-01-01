Silverdale restaurants you'll love

Go
Silverdale restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Silverdale

Silverdale's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Scroll right

Must-try Silverdale restaurants

Trapper's Sushi Co. image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

11199 Pacific Crest Place, Silverdale

Avg 3 (167 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
*Mountain Roll$16.50
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, yellowtail topped with spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*Trump FULL Roll$18.50
Crystal shrimp & cream cheese covered with salmon topped with teriyaki and a torched garlic sauce. (FULL ROLL)
*Vader Roll$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale image

 

Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale

3388 NW Byron Street #100, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Smoked "chicken" salad Sandwich$13.50
Plant Based Chicken, Capers, Dill, Pickles, Lettuce, Vegan Aioli,
served on Dave’s Killer Organic Bread with 21 Whole Grains & Seeds,along with Fries
Sub Vegan Pub Bun 1.25
Fish and Chips$15.50
Breaking Waves Beach Break Beer Batter, Hand Cut Fries, House Tartar
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.50
Fettuccine Pasta, Breaking Waves Beer Cheese Fondue, & Parmesan cheese
Add Smoked Salmon 3 | Chicken 3
More about Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar

11199 Pacific Crest Place NW, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Milkshakes$5.79
Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.
Impossible Burger$15.59
Impossible burger patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, crispy onion straws, our signature BOB sauce and served on a buttery toasted potato bun.
Texas Heat$14.19
Pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, housemade salsa, Blazing sriracha sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade chipotle mayo, kaiser bun
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image

 

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

10315 Silverdale Way NW #J3, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mexican Chopped Salad$17.49
Fire-grilled chicken, romaine, jack cheese, bacon, avocado, grilled corn, tomato, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle ranch
Mexican Grilled Corn$9.99
Mexican street corn, grilled with cotija cheese, crema, chile spice, cilantro
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
KettleFish image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

KettleFish

3607 NW Byron St, Silverdale

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Captain's Platter$18.00
One piece of cod, clam strips, two prawns, one oyster served with fries, tartar and cocktail sauces.
Single Cod & Chips$9.00
Single piece Wild caught Alaskan cod with French fries and house-made tartar sauce
Clam Chowder$6.50
Gluten free. Rich, creamy New England-style served with traditional oyster crackers.
More about KettleFish
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD, Silverdale

Avg 4.2 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
NUMBER OF FORKS
Please add this to cart and we will more then happy to provide silverware with your order.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
TONY'S BBQ MAC$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
More about Hops n Drops
Aladdin's Palace image

 

Aladdin's Palace

9399 Ridgetop Blvd NW,, Silverdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Aladdin's Palace
WAFFLE STOP & JOHNNY COFFEE image

 

WAFFLE STOP & JOHNNY COFFEE

11199 Pacific Crest Place, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about WAFFLE STOP & JOHNNY COFFEE

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Silverdale

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Silverdale to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston