Silverdale restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
11199 Pacific Crest Place, Silverdale
|*Mountain Roll
|$16.50
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, yellowtail topped with spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
|*Trump FULL Roll
|$18.50
Crystal shrimp & cream cheese covered with salmon topped with teriyaki and a torched garlic sauce. (FULL ROLL)
|*Vader Roll
|$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale
3388 NW Byron Street #100, Silverdale
|Vegan Smoked "chicken" salad Sandwich
|$13.50
Plant Based Chicken, Capers, Dill, Pickles, Lettuce, Vegan Aioli,
served on Dave’s Killer Organic Bread with 21 Whole Grains & Seeds,along with Fries
Sub Vegan Pub Bun 1.25
|Fish and Chips
|$15.50
Breaking Waves Beach Break Beer Batter, Hand Cut Fries, House Tartar
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$16.50
Fettuccine Pasta, Breaking Waves Beer Cheese Fondue, & Parmesan cheese
Add Smoked Salmon 3 | Chicken 3
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar
11199 Pacific Crest Place NW, Silverdale
|Milkshakes
|$5.79
Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.
|Impossible Burger
|$15.59
Impossible burger patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, crispy onion straws, our signature BOB sauce and served on a buttery toasted potato bun.
|Texas Heat
|$14.19
Pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, housemade salsa, Blazing sriracha sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade chipotle mayo, kaiser bun
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
10315 Silverdale Way NW #J3, Silverdale
|Mexican Chopped Salad
|$17.49
Fire-grilled chicken, romaine, jack cheese, bacon, avocado, grilled corn, tomato, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, chipotle ranch
|Mexican Grilled Corn
|$9.99
Mexican street corn, grilled with cotija cheese, crema, chile spice, cilantro
|Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
KettleFish
3607 NW Byron St, Silverdale
|Captain's Platter
|$18.00
One piece of cod, clam strips, two prawns, one oyster served with fries, tartar and cocktail sauces.
|Single Cod & Chips
|$9.00
Single piece Wild caught Alaskan cod with French fries and house-made tartar sauce
|Clam Chowder
|$6.50
Gluten free. Rich, creamy New England-style served with traditional oyster crackers.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD, Silverdale
|NUMBER OF FORKS
Please add this to cart and we will more then happy to provide silverware with your order.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
|TONY'S BBQ MAC
|$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
WAFFLE STOP & JOHNNY COFFEE
11199 Pacific Crest Place, Silverdale