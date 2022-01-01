Buffalo chicken wraps in Silverdale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar

11199 Pacific Crest Place NW, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.19
Crispy breaded chicken strips tossed in Blazing sriracha sauce, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, house made ranch, flour tortilla wrap
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD, Silverdale

Avg 4.2 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
More about Hops n Drops

