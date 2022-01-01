Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Silverdale

Silverdale restaurants
Silverdale restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

10315 Silverdale Way NW #J3, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Wraps Platter$36.49
Portion of 6 burritos (12 Halves) Shredded chicken, barbacoa shredded beef or grilled veggies burritos wrapped with rice, beans and cheese.
Impossible Burrito$18.99
El Burrito Especial$15.99
Shredded Chicken, Barbacoa beef, or pork carnitas with mexican rice, beans. topped with tomatillo, ranchera sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and crema mexicana
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD, Silverdale

Avg 4.2 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MEAT LOVERS BURRITO$13.25
VEGGIE BURRITO$12.25
More about Hops n Drops

