Burritos in Silverdale

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
10315 Silverdale Way NW #J3, Silverdale
|Burrito Wraps Platter
|$36.49
Portion of 6 burritos (12 Halves) Shredded chicken, barbacoa shredded beef or grilled veggies burritos wrapped with rice, beans and cheese.
|Impossible Burrito
|$18.99
|El Burrito Especial
|$15.99
Shredded Chicken, Barbacoa beef, or pork carnitas with mexican rice, beans. topped with tomatillo, ranchera sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and crema mexicana