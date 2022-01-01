Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Silverdale

Go
Silverdale restaurants
Toast

Silverdale restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

11199 Pacific Crest Place, Silverdale

Avg 3 (167 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF - Teriyaki Steak & Chicken$20.00
5 oz. top sirloin and grilled chicken thigh served with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
*Steak & Chicken Combo$20.00
5oz of angus sirloin and grilled chicken thigh served with Trapper's special recipe teriyaki sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image

 

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

10315 Silverdale Way NW #J3, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak & Chicken Fajitas$19.49
Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Silverdale

Chicken Tenders

Taquitos

Cake

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Avocado Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Silverdale to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston