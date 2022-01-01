Chicken sandwiches in Silverdale
Silverdale restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale
Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale
3388 NW Byron Street #100, Silverdale
|Vegan Smoked "chicken" salad Sandwich
|$13.50
Plant Based Chicken, Capers, Dill, Pickles, Lettuce, Vegan Aioli,
served on Dave’s Killer Organic Bread with 21 Whole Grains & Seeds,along with Fries
Sub Vegan Pub Bun 1.25
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD, Silverdale
|TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.