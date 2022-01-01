Chicken tenders in Silverdale

Silverdale restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Strips image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar

11199 Pacific Crest Place NW, Silverdale

No reviews yet
Chicken Strips$5.49
Tender all natural breaded chicken strips, served with choice of side
Chicken Strips & Fries$12.89
All-natural tender strips served with your choice of house made dipping sauce
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD, Silverdale

Avg 4.2 (863 reviews)
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$6.75
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
