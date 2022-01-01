Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Silverdale

Silverdale restaurants
Silverdale restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar

11199 Pacific Crest Place NW, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.19
Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.19
Crispy breaded chicken strips tossed in Blazing sriracha sauce, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, house made ranch, flour tortilla wrap
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD, Silverdale

Avg 4.2 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Hops n Drops spread all wrapped up in a garlic tortilla.
More about Hops n Drops

