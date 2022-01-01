Fajitas in Silverdale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

10315 Silverdale Way NW #J3, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$18.49
Marinated Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Fresh Vegetable Fajitas$17.99
Fresh Vegetable mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Tequila Flaming Fajitas$22.49
Moctezuma signature fajitas with chicken, shrimp & steak flamed table side with tequila.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD, Silverdale

Avg 4.2 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FAJITA STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.
More about Hops n Drops

