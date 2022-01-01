Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Silverdale

Go
Silverdale restaurants
Toast

Silverdale restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale image

 

Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale

3388 NW Byron Street #100, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Vegan Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes,
onions, vegan mayo, and jalapenos
on a Vegan Pub Bun served with
fries.
More about Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD, Silverdale

Avg 4.2 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Silverdale

Prawns

Mac And Cheese

Steak Fajitas

Caesar Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Teriyaki Chicken

Sliders

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Silverdale to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston