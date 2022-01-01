Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Silverdale

Silverdale restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar

11199 Pacific Crest Place NW, Silverdale

Grilled Chicken Avocado$13.99
Char-broiled chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, House made sun-dried tomato aioli, avocado, ciabatta
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.19
Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

10315 Silverdale Way NW #J3, Silverdale

Grilled Parilla Chicken Salad Platter$51.49
A platter for 6-8 guest. Fire grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, and choice of dressing.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

