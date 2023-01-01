Gumbo in Silverdale
Silverdale restaurants that serve gumbo
More about The Hub - Byron St
The Hub - Byron St
3388 NW Byron St #100, Silverdale
|Seafood Gumbo Cup
|$7.00
Andouille, Shrimp, Rice
|Seafood Gumbo Bowl
|$10.00
Andouille, Shrimp, Rice
More about Silver City Restaurant and Alehouse
Silver City Restaurant and Alehouse
2799 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale
|Cup Silver City Gumbo
|$8.49
A Silver City signature with spiced andouille sausage, tender chicken, red bell peppers, and sweet onions.
|Bowl Silver City Gumbo
|$13.99
A Silver City signature with spiced andouille sausage, tender chicken, red bell peppers, and sweet onions.