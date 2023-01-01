Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gumbo in Silverdale

Silverdale restaurants
Silverdale restaurants that serve gumbo

The Hub - Byron St

3388 NW Byron St #100, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seafood Gumbo Cup$7.00
Andouille, Shrimp, Rice
Seafood Gumbo Bowl$10.00
Andouille, Shrimp, Rice
More about The Hub - Byron St
Silver City Restaurant and Alehouse

2799 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cup Silver City Gumbo$8.49
A Silver City signature with spiced andouille sausage, tender chicken, red bell peppers, and sweet onions.
Bowl Silver City Gumbo$13.99
A Silver City signature with spiced andouille sausage, tender chicken, red bell peppers, and sweet onions.
More about Silver City Restaurant and Alehouse

