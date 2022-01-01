Mac and cheese in Silverdale

Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale image

 

Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale

3388 NW Byron Street #100, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Mac and Cheese$12.50
Vegan Cheese Sauce, Pickled Mustard Seed, Bread Crumbs, Chives
More about Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale
4 Cheese Mac & Cheese image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar

11199 Pacific Crest Place NW, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
4 Cheese Mac & Cheese$5.49
Creamy house made cheese sauce with Monterey jack, parmesan, American and cheddar cheeses. Topped with gold fish crackers.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar
Crab Mac & Cheese image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

KettleFish

3607 NW Byron St, Silverdale

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Mac & Cheese$17.00
Creamy 5 cheese house made sauce with sea shell pasta and topped with chilean crab meat
More about KettleFish
MAC & CHEESE 410 image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD, Silverdale

Avg 4.2 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MAC & CHEESE 410$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
More about Hops n Drops

