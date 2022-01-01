Mac and cheese in Silverdale
Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale
3388 NW Byron Street #100, Silverdale
|Vegan Mac and Cheese
|$12.50
Vegan Cheese Sauce, Pickled Mustard Seed, Bread Crumbs, Chives
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar
11199 Pacific Crest Place NW, Silverdale
|4 Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$5.49
Creamy house made cheese sauce with Monterey jack, parmesan, American and cheddar cheeses. Topped with gold fish crackers.
KettleFish
3607 NW Byron St, Silverdale
|Crab Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
Creamy 5 cheese house made sauce with sea shell pasta and topped with chilean crab meat
Hops n Drops
3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD, Silverdale
|MAC & CHEESE 410
|$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.