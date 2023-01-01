Mahi mahi in Silverdale
Silverdale restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Silver City Restaurant and Alehouse
2799 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale
|Mahi-mahi Tacos
|$18.49
Three tacos with your choice of grilled or blackened Mahi-mahi wrapped in corn or flour tortillas that are layered with a salsa mayo, napa cabbage, and fresh cilantro. Served with lime and a side of black bean salsa.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Silverdale
10315 Silverdale Way NW #J3, Silverdale
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$18.99
Grilled with corn tortillas or dos equis beer battered with flour tortilla. Mayo, cabbage, crema mexican, pico de gallo, pickled onions.