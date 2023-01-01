Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Silverdale

Silverdale restaurants
Silverdale restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Silver City Restaurant and Alehouse

2799 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale

Mahi-mahi Tacos$18.49
Three tacos with your choice of grilled or blackened Mahi-mahi wrapped in corn or flour tortillas that are layered with a salsa mayo, napa cabbage, and fresh cilantro. Served with lime and a side of black bean salsa.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Silverdale

10315 Silverdale Way NW #J3, Silverdale

Mahi Mahi Tacos$18.99
Grilled with corn tortillas or dos equis beer battered with flour tortilla. Mayo, cabbage, crema mexican, pico de gallo, pickled onions.
