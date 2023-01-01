Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Silverdale

Go
Silverdale restaurants
Toast

Silverdale restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Silver City Restaurant and Alehouse

2799 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brewhouse Nachos$17.99
Crunchy chips layered with pepper jack and cheddar cheese, roasted garlic, tomatoes, jalapeños, green onions, and black olives. Topped with guacamole and chipotle sour cream.
More about Silver City Restaurant and Alehouse
Nachos Chingones image

 

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Silverdale

10315 Silverdale Way NW #J3, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Chingones$12.49
Chips, refried beans, cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Kids Nacho$5.95
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Silverdale

Browse other tasty dishes in Silverdale

Clams

Mahi Mahi

Cookies

Chicken Fried Steaks

Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Sliders

Tacos

Map

More near Silverdale to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (22 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (657 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (368 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston