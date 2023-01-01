Nachos in Silverdale
Silver City Restaurant and Alehouse
2799 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale
|Brewhouse Nachos
|$17.99
Crunchy chips layered with pepper jack and cheddar cheese, roasted garlic, tomatoes, jalapeños, green onions, and black olives. Topped with guacamole and chipotle sour cream.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Silverdale
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Silverdale
10315 Silverdale Way NW #J3, Silverdale
|Nachos Chingones
|$12.49
Chips, refried beans, cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
|Kids Nacho
|$5.95
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side