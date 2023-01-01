Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Silverdale

Silverdale restaurants
Silverdale restaurants that serve salmon

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi - Silverdale

11199 Pacific Crest Place, Silverdale

Avg 3 (167 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF - Teriyaki Salmon$20.95
Grilled salmon with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
*Teriyaki Salmon$20.95
Grilled fresh salmon fillet served with
Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
*Salmon & Shrimp Combo$19.50
Grilled fresh salmon fillet and tempura shrimp served with special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce
More about Trapper's Sushi - Silverdale
Silver City Restaurant and Alehouse

2799 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Huli Huli Sockeye Salmon$29.99
Wild caught Alaskan Sockeye salmon filet marinated in a sweet Hawaiian sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with ginger scented jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables, all topped with a sweet candied pineapple relish.
Baked Salmon Sandwich$18.49
Open faced ciabatta bread coated with a Sockeye Salmon spread, including artichoke heart and sweet onions. Topped with a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, and vine ripe tomatoes, then baked until golden.
Sockeye Salmon BLT$20.49
Wild caught Alaskan Sockeye salmon charbroiled then brushed with a garlic lemon butter. Served on a buttery brioche bun with green lead lettuce, vine ripe tomato, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, and lemon dill dressing.
More about Silver City Restaurant and Alehouse

