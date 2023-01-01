Salmon in Silverdale
More about Trapper's Sushi - Silverdale
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi - Silverdale
11199 Pacific Crest Place, Silverdale
|GF - Teriyaki Salmon
|$20.95
Grilled salmon with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
|*Teriyaki Salmon
|$20.95
Grilled fresh salmon fillet served with
Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
|*Salmon & Shrimp Combo
|$19.50
Grilled fresh salmon fillet and tempura shrimp served with special recipe teriyaki sauce and sweet dipping sauce
More about Silver City Restaurant and Alehouse
Silver City Restaurant and Alehouse
2799 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale
|Huli Huli Sockeye Salmon
|$29.99
Wild caught Alaskan Sockeye salmon filet marinated in a sweet Hawaiian sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with ginger scented jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables, all topped with a sweet candied pineapple relish.
|Baked Salmon Sandwich
|$18.49
Open faced ciabatta bread coated with a Sockeye Salmon spread, including artichoke heart and sweet onions. Topped with a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, and vine ripe tomatoes, then baked until golden.
|Sockeye Salmon BLT
|$20.49
Wild caught Alaskan Sockeye salmon charbroiled then brushed with a garlic lemon butter. Served on a buttery brioche bun with green lead lettuce, vine ripe tomato, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, and lemon dill dressing.