Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Silverdale

Go
Silverdale restaurants
Toast

Silverdale restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

10315 Silverdale Way NW #J3, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Chorizo Tacos$19.49
Flour tortillas, queso, guacamole, cilantro, lime
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD, Silverdale

Avg 4.2 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Silverdale

Cake

Caesar Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Silverdale to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston