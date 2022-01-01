Steak fajitas in Silverdale
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
10315 Silverdale Way NW #J3, Silverdale
|Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$19.49
Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
|Steak Fajitas
|$20.49
Steak mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
|Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$24.99
Steak & Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
Hops n Drops
3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD, Silverdale
|FAJITA STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.