Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Silverdale

Go
Silverdale restaurants
Toast

Silverdale restaurants that serve steak salad

Steak Salad image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar

11199 Pacific Crest Place NW, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Salad$14.79
Sliced char-broiled flank steak, crisp romaine, red onion, diced tomato, creamy, housemade blue cheese dressing. Topped with crumbled bacon, diced red pepper, gorgonzola cheese, green onion, crispy onion straws.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD, Silverdale

Avg 4.2 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, bleu cheese, diced red peppers, frizzled onions and a balsamic glaze.
FAJITA STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Silverdale

Fish And Chips

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Sliders

Edamame

Tacos

Steak Fajitas

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Silverdale to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston