Go
Toast

Silver Dollar Saloon Marysville

History Never Tasted So Good.

330 1st street

No reviews yet

Location

330 1st street

Marysville CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stassi's 4th Ward Tavern

No reviews yet

Serving you, your parent & grandparents, for god knows how long!

AJ's Sandwiches, Marysville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Brick Coffee House Cafe

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Marysville, cute cafe featuring a beautiful outdoor patio. Serving breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday 6-2:30. Open for special events and catering. Call for information 530-743-5283

Krankin Hanks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston