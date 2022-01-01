Go
Silverlake Family Restaurant is casual dining with an extensive menu, daily specials, home made soups, and a salad bar! We open for our all day breakfast at 8am and close at 8pm and 9pm on Fridays!

105 West Buffalo Street

Popular Items

FISH FRY$14.49
classic beer battered, crunchy/breaded or potato chip crusted Haddock with lemon and tartar sauce.
BLT$5.99
classic bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough toast, served with chips and pickles
KIDDIE HOT DOG$5.75
red hot on toasted bun. Drink and side included!
LARGE SODA TO GO$0.99
CHICKEN FINGERS$8.29
Four fingers dipped in your favorite sauce served with a side of bleu cheese
MOZZARELLA STICKS$5.99
Five gooey sticks served with a side of marinara sauce
PIZZA LOGS$6.49
Four pepperoni pizza logs served with a side of marinara
CHICKEN FINGER SALAD$11.99
mixed greens topped with fried chicken fingers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and cucmber slices
BUFFALO CHICKEN$12.99
chicken fingers dipped in hot sauce with mozzarella
JUMBO BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS
Dip in your favorite sauce, served with celery and a side of bleu cheese
Location

Warsaw NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
