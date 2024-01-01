Go
A map showing the location of Silverleaf - View gallery

Silverleaf -

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

30SUNSHINE RD

Valhalla, NY 10595

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

30SUNSHINE RD, Valhalla NY 10595

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Chatterbox Per La Via - Hawthorne, NY
orange starNo Reviews
58 Saw Mill River Rd Hawthorne, NY 10532
View restaurantnext
TRAMONTO - 27 SAW MILL RIVER RD
orange starNo Reviews
27 SAW MILL RIVER RD Hawthorne, NY 10532
View restaurantnext
Planet Wings - White Plains
orange starNo Reviews
74 Virginia Road White Plains, NY 10603
View restaurantnext
Horsefeathers
orange star4.1 • 684
94 North Broadway Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
The Tapp - Tarrytown
orange star4.3 • 164
17 North Broadway Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
J.P. Doyle's
orange starNo Reviews
48 Beekman Ave Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Valhalla

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Pleasantville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Silverleaf -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston