Silvershell Counter + Kitchen

A New England-style clam shack and seafood market in the heart of the Lehigh Valley from Chef Lee Chizmar & Erin Shea.

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

325 Northampton Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Silvershell Salad$8.00
Local greens with seasonal veggies and house made pickles. Served with your choice of house dressing or oil and vinegar.
Silvershell Burger$11.00
PA grass-fed beef on a toasted bun with American Cheese, special sauce, yellow mustard, lettuce, onion, hand cut fries and pickles.
Crab Cake Platter$24.00
Served with cocktail, remoulade, cole slaw, hand cut fries, and seasonal pickles.
Lobster Roll$29.00
Silvershell beach style. Cold hard-shell Maine lobster salad served on a toasted bun with hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.
East Beach Blonde
Fish and Chips$21.00
Served with cocktail, tartar, cole slaw, fries and house-made pickles.
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Served on a toasted bun with remoulade, hand cut fries and seasonal pickles.
Grilled Cheese$7.00
A favorite of kids everywhere! Served with house cut fries.
Lobster Bisque
Traditional lobster bisque, blended smooth. Served with crostini.
Clam Chowder
N.E. Style, made with cream, smoked bacon and a whole lotta love.
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

325 Northampton Street

Easton PA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
