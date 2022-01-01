Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Silverthorne

Go
Silverthorne restaurants
Toast

Silverthorne restaurants that serve cake

Main pic

 

Crepes a la Cart Bluebird - Unit 109

325 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Le Tuxedo Crepe Cake$16.00
Dark chocolate, cream cheese, brown sugar, angel food cake chocolate mousse with Chantilly cream
More about Crepes a la Cart Bluebird - Unit 109
Consumer pic

 

Sunshine Cafe

240-250 Summit Pl, Silverthorne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wheat Cake & Eggstras #18$16.20
Our Famous Wheat Cake w/ Eggs & Meat
Buffalo Mountain Wheat Cakes$11.50
Famous Oven-Baked Extra Thick Wheat Cakes Dusted w/ Powdered Sugar. Even Better w/ Toppings
Cakes & Eggstras #18$14.00
Two Flap Jacks w/ Eggs & Meat Choice
More about Sunshine Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Silverthorne

Cinnamon Rolls

Reuben

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Silverthorne to explore

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Idaho Springs

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (626 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston