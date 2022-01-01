Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Silverthorne

Silverthorne restaurants
Silverthorne restaurants that serve salmon

Crepes a la Cart Bluebird

325 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Club$18.50
Smoked salmon, bacon, brie spinach, tomatoes, and dill & chive sauce
More about Crepes a la Cart Bluebird
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails

246 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$28.00
Sustainably farmed in Chile. Three cheese risotto, asparagus, lemon butter caper sauce
Salmon Burger$18.00
cajun remoulade, spring mix, tomato, pickled red onion, brioche bun. Served with house-made chips
More about Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails

