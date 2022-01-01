Salmon in Silverthorne
Silverthorne restaurants that serve salmon
More about Crepes a la Cart Bluebird
Crepes a la Cart Bluebird
325 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne
|Smoked Salmon Club
|$18.50
Smoked salmon, bacon, brie spinach, tomatoes, and dill & chive sauce
More about Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails
246 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne
|Salmon
|$28.00
Sustainably farmed in Chile. Three cheese risotto, asparagus, lemon butter caper sauce
|Salmon Burger
|$18.00
cajun remoulade, spring mix, tomato, pickled red onion, brioche bun. Served with house-made chips