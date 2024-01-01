Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bean burritos in
Simi Valley
/
Simi Valley
/
Bean Burritos
Simi Valley restaurants that serve bean burritos
Tacos 805
665 E Los Angeles Suite E, Simi Valley
No reviews yet
Bean & Cheese Burrito
$9.00
Rice, beans, and cheese
More about Tacos 805
Epic Tacos
5706 E. Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley
No reviews yet
Rice, Beans & Cheese Burrito
$7.25
Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans & Cheese
More about Epic Tacos
