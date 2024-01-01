Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Simi Valley

Simi Valley restaurants
Simi Valley restaurants that serve bean burritos

Tacos 805

665 E Los Angeles Suite E, Simi Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bean & Cheese Burrito$9.00
Rice, beans, and cheese
More about Tacos 805
Epic Tacos

5706 E. Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice, Beans & Cheese Burrito$7.25
Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans & Cheese
More about Epic Tacos

