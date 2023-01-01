Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Simi Valley

Simi Valley restaurants
Simi Valley restaurants that serve chicken salad

Hikari

690 E. Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Plate- Chicken (Salad & Miso soup)$18.99
More about Hikari
Funburger

2490c Sycamore Dr, Simi Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad$14.95
A crisp romaine and iceberg blend topped with tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and crispy onion straws. Served with grilled chicken breast and BBQ ranch
Chinese Chicken Salad$14.95
A blend of romaine and Napa cabbage tossed in our signature sesame dressing topped with crunchy noodles and shredded chicken
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
Crisp Romaine, house made dressing, grated parmesan and Italian seasoned croutons. Topped with freshly grilled chicken
More about Funburger

