Chicken sandwiches in Simi Valley

Simi Valley restaurants
Simi Valley restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Funburger

2490c Sycamore Dr, Simi Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SoCal Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Marinated, grilled chicken topped with smoky BBQ sauce, jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, and tomato
More about Funburger
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fire Island Grill

1230 Madera Rd, Simi Valley

Avg 4.7 (2793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Spicy mayo, pineapple slices, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions, & Teriyaki sauce all piled high on a soft potato bun
More about Fire Island Grill
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Unit G, SIMI VALLEY

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.50
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.50
Fresh chicken tenders brushed with barbecue sauce on toasted 9 grain bread. Topped with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with chips and salsa your choice of a cup of soup or side Natural salad.
More about The Natural Cafe

