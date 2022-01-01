Chicken sandwiches in Simi Valley
Simi Valley restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Funburger
2490c Sycamore Dr, Simi Valley
|SoCal Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Marinated, grilled chicken topped with smoky BBQ sauce, jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, and tomato
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fire Island Grill
1230 Madera Rd, Simi Valley
|Pineapple Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Spicy mayo, pineapple slices, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions, & Teriyaki sauce all piled high on a soft potato bun
The Natural Cafe
2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Unit G, SIMI VALLEY
|TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.50
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
|BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.50
Fresh chicken tenders brushed with barbecue sauce on toasted 9 grain bread. Topped with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with chips and salsa your choice of a cup of soup or side Natural salad.