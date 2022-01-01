Chili in Simi Valley
Simi Valley restaurants that serve chili
CHOP IT UP | FRESH & HEALTHY
2667 Tapo Canyon Rd, Simi Valley
|CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$9.99
Tater tots smothered in Eddie’s made from scratch-in house vegan chili topped with cheddar cheese. Make it Vegan!
|VEGAN CHILI SOUP
|$8.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fire Island Grill
1230 Madera Rd, Simi Valley
|Chili Lime Tilapia Platter
|$17.99
Served with your choice of rice, Pineapple Mango Salsa & a half size Volcano Salad
|Chili Lime Tilapia Sandwich
|$12.99
Spicy Mayo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, & tomato on a soft potato bun
|Chili Lime Tilapia Bowl
|$12.99
A Chili Lime Tilapia fillet served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
The Natural Cafe
2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Unit G, SIMI VALLEY
|TURKEY CHILI BOWL
|$6.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and blue corn chips. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
|TURKEY CHILI CUP
|$5.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and blue corn chips. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
|VEGGIE CHILI CUP
|$5.00
Topped with sour cream and green onions. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.