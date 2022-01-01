Chili in Simi Valley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

CHOP IT UP | FRESH & HEALTHY

2667 Tapo Canyon Rd, Simi Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI CHEESE TOTS$9.99
Tater tots smothered in Eddie’s made from scratch-in house vegan chili topped with cheddar cheese. Make it Vegan!
VEGAN CHILI SOUP$8.99
More about CHOP IT UP | FRESH & HEALTHY
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fire Island Grill

1230 Madera Rd, Simi Valley

Avg 4.7 (2793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Lime Tilapia Platter$17.99
Served with your choice of rice, Pineapple Mango Salsa & a half size Volcano Salad
Chili Lime Tilapia Sandwich$12.99
Spicy Mayo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, & tomato on a soft potato bun
Chili Lime Tilapia Bowl$12.99
A Chili Lime Tilapia fillet served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
More about Fire Island Grill
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Unit G, SIMI VALLEY

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY CHILI BOWL$6.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and blue corn chips. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
TURKEY CHILI CUP$5.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and blue corn chips. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
VEGGIE CHILI CUP$5.00
Topped with sour cream and green onions. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
More about The Natural Cafe

