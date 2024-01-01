Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Simi Valley

Go
Simi Valley restaurants
Toast

Simi Valley restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Family Mongolian BBQ - Simi Valley - @ Tapo St.

2321 Tapo Street, Simi Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RN7. Chicken Fried Rice$10.77
Chicken Fried Rice is a delicious and classic dish featuring tender pieces of chicken stir-fried with fluffy jasmine rice, eggs, and a medley of vegetables, resulting in a satisfying and flavorful combination that is perfect for any meal.
RN1. House Special Fried Rice$12.77
House Special Fried Rice is a flavorful and hearty dish that boasts a medley of succulent shrimp, tender chicken, and savory Chinese sausage stir-fried with fragrant jasmine rice, eggs, and a colorful array of vegetables, creating a delightful combination of tastes and textures in every mouthful.
RN9. BBQ Pork Fried Rice$11.77
BBQ Pork Fried Rice is a delectable dish where smoky and tender BBQ pork is stir-fried with fragrant jasmine rice, eggs, and a medley of vegetables, creating a savory and satisfying combination that is a true delight for the taste buds.
More about Family Mongolian BBQ - Simi Valley - @ Tapo St.
Consumer pic

 

Moneykey Ramen

1717 Simi Town Center Way Unit 4, Simi Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Fried Rice$9.95
More about Moneykey Ramen

Browse other tasty dishes in Simi Valley

Tacos

Salmon

Burritos

Cheese Fries

Gyoza

Edamame

Chicken Katsu

Bean Burritos

Map

More near Simi Valley to explore

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1299 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (602 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston