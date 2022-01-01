Grilled chicken in Simi Valley
Simi Valley restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about CHOP IT UP | FRESH & HEALTHY
CHOP IT UP | FRESH & HEALTHY
2667 Tapo Canyon Rd, Simi Valley
|Grilled Chicken
|$4.75
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe
2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Unit G, SIMI VALLEY
|SB VEGGIE GRILL W CHICKEN
|$15.50
Fresh seasonal vegetables grilled with balsamic marinade, served over brown rice and topped with grilled chicken.
|GRILLED CHICKEN SIDE
|$4.00
|KB'S GRILLED CHEESE & CHICKEN
|$12.50
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, pesto, garlic mayo, and avocado on 9-grain bread.