Tacos in Simi Valley

Fire Island Grill
Fire Island Grill
1230 Madera Rd, Simi Valley
|4 Shrimp Taco
|$11.99
Four shrimp tacos served on corn tortillas with cabbage and jalapeno cilantro ranch
|1 Shrimp Taco
|$3.49
One shrimp taco served on corn tortillas with cabbage and jalapeno cilantro ranch.
A great addition to any meal!
The Natural Cafe
2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Unit G, SIMI VALLEY
|TURKEY TACOS
|$13.50
Ground turkey sauteed with zucchini, corn, onions, garlic, and cilantro in a zesty tomato sauce. Served on corn tortillas with jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with chips & salsa and your choice of soup or salad.
|CABO FISH TACOS
|$13.50
Fish fillet sautéed in chunky salsa on corn tortillas with cheese, shredded carrot, cabbage, and lime. Served with chips and salsa.
|CHICKEN TACOS
|$11.50
Chicken in a mild taco sauce on corn tortillas with cheese, topped with shredded lettuce and sprouts. Served with chips and salsa.