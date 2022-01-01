Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Simi Valley

Simi Valley restaurants
Simi Valley restaurants that serve tacos

Fire Island Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fire Island Grill

1230 Madera Rd, Simi Valley

Avg 4.7 (2793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4 Shrimp Taco$11.99
Four shrimp tacos served on corn tortillas with cabbage and jalapeno cilantro ranch
1 Shrimp Taco$3.49
One shrimp taco served on corn tortillas with cabbage and jalapeno cilantro ranch.
A great addition to any meal!
More about Fire Island Grill
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Unit G, SIMI VALLEY

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY TACOS$13.50
Ground turkey sauteed with zucchini, corn, onions, garlic, and cilantro in a zesty tomato sauce. Served on corn tortillas with jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with chips & salsa and your choice of soup or salad.
CABO FISH TACOS$13.50
Fish fillet sautéed in chunky salsa on corn tortillas with cheese, shredded carrot, cabbage, and lime. Served with chips and salsa.
CHICKEN TACOS$11.50
Chicken in a mild taco sauce on corn tortillas with cheese, topped with shredded lettuce and sprouts. Served with chips and salsa.
More about The Natural Cafe

