Go
Toast

Simi's Sandwich Shop

Come in and enjoy!!!

401 Park Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thank God It's Fried Eggs$0.01
See full menu

Location

401 Park Dr

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sweet Cheeks Q

No reviews yet

Southern Kindness North of the Mason Dixon

Simi's Spaghetti Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!!

Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway

No reviews yet

The Fenway is known all over the world for Fenway Park, but it’s so much more than that. The neighborhood has blossomed to become a hive of events, art, dining, and culture. We’re happy to be a part of it.

Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Home to Boston's first whole roasted pig dinner

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston