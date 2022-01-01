Go
Simmer Down

Homemade, from scratch, take and bake meals. Family meals and meals for 1 or 2. Packaged and ready for you to take home and reheat. GF, DF and Keto options always available! Please note abandoned orders will not be refunded

Popular Items

Big Mac Salad GF, Keto$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, a cup of seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, the GOOD pickles and a big side of our homemade 1000 island dressing.
Southwest Chicken Powerbowl-GF$8.50
Our rice quinoa blend topped with grilled chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, our corn and black bean salsa and a drizzle of our southwest balsamic vinaigrette. This one can be frozen!
Chicken Berry Salad-GF, Keto$8.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, sliced fresh berries, red onion, feta and a from scratch red wine vinaigrette. This fun, tasty lunch will almost make you forget it’s winter!
Snowflake Dip Sampler$27.00
Dips will vary weekly, and they’ll include a variety of 6 from scratch dips. Some will be sweet, some will be savory, but they’ll all be delicious! Choices may duplicate and the house chooses the variety. These are perfect to take to holiday parties or to be the office hero! These would make fantastic corporate gifts as well!
1 Dozen Cinnamon Rolls$14.00
1 Dozen from scratch, fully baked, ready for you to reheat cinnamon rolls. Served with a side of vanilla glaze. Will come frozen.
Comeback Crackers$4.67
Resealable bag of saltines seasoned with our proprietary seasoning blend. Savory not spicy. Great with dips!
Ranch Dressing$6.00
1 pint of our homemade creamy ranch dressing. It's great on almost everything!
GF, Keto
Small Bakery Box$15.00
A small bakery box stuffed full with a variety of baked goods including cookies, bars, candies, everything made from scratch with lots of nostalgic recipes! Items will change frequently & the house chooses the contents, so enjoy one each week until Christmas arrives! These can be frozen! Great for small thank you gifts!
1 Dozen White Chocolate Raspberry Muffins$9.00
Is it really brunch without these muffins? Our homemade vanilla muffins are spruced up with the addition of real raspberries and studded with white chocolate chips. Find out why these are the best selling variety of muffins at Simmer Down. Will come frozen.
"That" Snack Mix$7.00
A yummy sweet snack mix drizzled with white chocolate. It comes with a warning on the label-it's addictive! Resealable bag.
GF
Location

105 S Main

West Point NE

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
