Simon's Catch

We are a family owned restaurant specializing in fried catfish, steaks and shrimp!

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

19565 e 1140 rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (542 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Dinner$13.99
Rolled in flour and Fried to a Golden Brown
Filet Dinner$29.99
8 oz Handcut Choice or Higher Grade
Hamburger and Fries$6.99
Burger and Fries
+ Pc. SHRIMP$1.50
Ribeye Dinner$28.99
16 oz Handcut Choice or Higher Grade
BROWNIE$4.99
Homemade Brownie baked with pecans, topped with Hot Fudge, Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and a Cherry
+ Pc. FISH$2.99
BEANS$2.99
Fresh Slow Cooked Pinto Beans
Hushpuppies$4.49
Fried hushpuppy sticks
Catfish Dinner$16.49
Rolled in Cornmeal and Fried, Salt and Pepper and Fried - Gluten Free. Meal includes 3 pcs. of fish, french fries, Hushpuppies, Beans, Coleslaw, Relish Tray and Tartar Sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

19565 e 1140 rd

elk city OK

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
