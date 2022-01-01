Go
Simon Z Pizza image

Simon Z Pizza

Open today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

253 Reviews

$

9015 Telegraph Rd

Carleton, MI 48117

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

10PC Wing Ding with 1 side$11.99
Cheese Bread$8.99
Large Cheese Pizza$9.99
OR Build Your Own
Small Hummus$5.99
HomeMade Cannoli$2.99
Chicken Salad$9.99
Individual Catfish$4.50
Xlarge Cheese Pizza$10.99
OR Build Your Own
Chicken Shawarma$8.99
Medium Cheese Pizza$8.99
OR Build Your Own
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

9015 Telegraph Rd, Carleton MI 48117

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Monroe Pizza Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

KabobOne

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

River Village Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Big Al's Sports Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Simon Z Pizza

orange star4.6 • 253 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston