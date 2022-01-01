Simple Bakery & Market
Changing the World One Bite at a Time
CUPCAKES • CAKES
521 Broad St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
521 Broad St
Lake Geneva WI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Simple Cafe
Call to place a TO GO order today!
Mama Cimino's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Lake City Social
Lake City Social is the place to Gather, Dine, Drink and Escape no matter if you are visiting our city or live just down the street.
Champs Sports Bar & Grill
Champs Sports Bar & Grill is the place to be all year-round. Doors are open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. (Friday & Saturday 2:30 a.m.). Kitchen is open until 9:00 p.m. Champs specializes in food, drink, entertainment, and an award winning beer garden to accommodate those who wish to enjoy the outdoors (weather permitting).