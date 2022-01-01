Go
Simple Cafe

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

525 BROAD ST • $$

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Tacos$13.95
Turkey Club$14.95
Apple Crumble French Toast$11.95
BBQ Bowl$14.95
Designer Omelet$13.95
Chopped Chicken Salad$13.95
Breakfast Sandwich$13.95
Turkey Hash$14.95
Simple Egg Platters$9.95
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$9.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

525 BROAD ST

Lake Geneva WI

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
