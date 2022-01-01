Go
Toast

Simply Crepes Canandaigua

A homespun craft kitchen with casual, progressively traditional fare. Family friendly. Serving coffees, brunch all day, dinner and craft drinks.

101 South Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Simply Strawberry Crepes$13.50
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream, a hint of brown sugar & pure maple syrup
Mediterranean Chicken$17.00
Crepe stuffed with field greens, grilled chicken, hummus, red onion, Kalamata olives, Feta, tomatoes and lemon oregano vinaigrette
The Breakfast Crepe$14.50
Scrambled eggs, cheddar & choice of applewood bacon, Bostrom Farms maple sausage, andouille sausage or smoked ham + crispy red potatoes
Chicken Cordon Bleu Crepe$17.00
Panko-breaded crepe stuffed with smoked ham, chicken & spinach + melted Gruyere & Alfredo
Nutella Fruit Crepe$13.50
Nutella & fresh strawberries or sautéed bananas with chocolate sauce, whipped cream & vanilla bean ice cream
Thai Curry Crepe$15.00
A spicy red Thai coconut & peanut curry sauce with red bell pepper, onion and baby bok choy. Topped with crispy crepe strings. Choice of chicken or tofu
Short Rib Breakfast Burrito$16.50
Five-hour braised short rib, over easy eggs, avocado, cheddar, tomato basil pico, cilantro rice and chipotle aioli
The Rugby Crepe$15.00
"The Best Thing I Ever Ate"
Shaved Angus steak, Russian dressing, lettuce, cheddar, pickles, onions in a crepe. Served with crispy red potatoes.
See full menu

Location

101 South Main Street

Canandaigua NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Green Front Restaurant

No reviews yet

Our restaurant first opened in 1928, in the heart of the Prohibition era. Owned by the Polimeni family, The Italian-American Restaurant served as a speakeasy until 1933 when alcohol consumption became legal again.
It had come to be known as the Green Front, so the Polimenis decided to keep the name and continued operations until they retired in 1982.
After a few years as a bar under various names, The Green Front Restaurant was re-established by Eric Zimmerman and Bobby Johnston in October of 2012. As huge fans (bordering on obsession) of local history and signage, they established a family-friendly restaurant that celebrates the old days and has developed its own reputation for great-tasting grub.

Mac's Philly Steaks

No reviews yet

AUTHENTIC PHILADELPHIA CHEESESTEAKS• SALADS • HOAGIES • WRAPS • BURGERS • HOT DOGS • PLATES •FRIDAY FISH FRY

Jose & Willy's at the Lake

No reviews yet

Drink, Dance, or Get Out of the Way

Eric's Office Restaurant

No reviews yet

Order from the Office online!!! (CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS ON FACEBOOK.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston