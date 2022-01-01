Simply Fondue Dallas
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM
2041 Reviews
$$$
2108 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
2108 Greenville Ave, Dallas TX 75206
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Carte Blanche
Bakery
Single Wide
Come in and enjoy!
Company Cafe & Bar
A local Dallas restaurant focused on gluten-free comfort food. Specializing in Brunch seven days a week. Come in and enjoy!
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
Eclectic Italian Cuisine Offering Pasta Specialties, Steaks and Seafood. Family Owned and Operated for over 35 Years.