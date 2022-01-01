Simply Southern cafe

Coney McKane's American Eatery

Coney McKane's is a family owned and operated business since 1997. Flo, loving known as Grandma Flo, and her staff create delicious meal selections and made from scratch desserts. Her secret pie crust recipe will transport you to a time when your own grandma was whipping up desserts in the kitchen.

​We offer daily specials, made from scratch soups and a wide selection of salads, sandwiches and entrees.

