Simply Thai

323 Wallace Ave.

Popular Items

Pad See Iew$10.95
Wide rice noodles, broccoli and egg.
Loaded Fried Rice$10.95
Jasmine rice, edamame, black beans, mixed vegetables and onion.
Egg Roll$5.99
Green cabbage, carrot, noodles, seasoning rolled in a egg roll wrapper and fried. Served with home- made mango sauce
Spring Roll$6.95
Green leaf lettuce, rice noodles, cucumber, carrots, and fresh mint leaves rolled in a rice wrapper and served with homemade sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
Yellow Curry$12.95
Mild coconut curry with spices including turmeric and curry powder cooked with potatoes and carrots. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Green Curry$12.95
A blend of green pepper, herbs and spices with green beans and fresh Thai basil leaves. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Pineapple Curry$12.95
Sweet with a hint of sour, this coconut milk curry is spicy and cooked with pineapple. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Pad Thai$13.95
National dish of Thailand. Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts.
Fried Rice$10.95
Jasmine rice, onion and egg.
Location

323 Wallace Ave.

LOUISVILLE KY

Sunday12:30 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
