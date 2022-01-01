Go
Simply Turkey & More

UNDER THE COMMENT SECTION, PUT THE MAKE/MODEL/COLOR OF YOUR CAR FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP.
PLEASE PULL UP TO THE EXITING DOOR ALONG SIDE OF THE RESTAURANT.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

4455 N Front St • $

Avg 4.8 (165 reviews)

Popular Items

Executive Luncheon$14.95
Choose 2 Combo$9.05
Choose any 2 of the Following
1/2 Sandwich or Wrap Soup | Side Salad | Pasta Salad | Fresh Fruit
Simply The Best Combo$11.45
Any Full Sandwich or Wrap. Any Side of Soup | Pasta | Fruit | Side Dish & Any Bag of Chips
The Boss Salad$10.50
You're the boss with this salad. Create your own with unlimited toppings.
Med Soup$5.25
Paradise Salad$8.75
Fresh sliced strawberries, toasted pecans, juicy mandarin oranges & our sharp/spicy bleu cheese crumbles. This is served over top of our Arcadian harvest mix.
The Original$7.50
The sandwich that started it all. Freshly sliced oven-roasted turkey breast (chicken or ham also available) with crunchy lettuce & juicy tomatoes
Cajun Crunch$8.95
Our already popular blackened chicken breast, shredded cheddar cheese, tricolor tortilla strips (got crunch?), lettuce, flavor popping 3 bean salad, finished with our cherry pepper ranch dressing.
Deluxe Luncheon$13.25
Complete Luncheon$12.25
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4455 N Front St

Harrisburg PA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
